Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 3,350

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($50.14) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($41.45) to GBX 5,040 ($60.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.56) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,132 ($49.93).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,763.50 ($45.47) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,781.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,739.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £85.78 billion and a PE ratio of 2,688.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,807 ($46.00) per share, with a total value of £8,261.19 ($9,982.10). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 667 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,913.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

