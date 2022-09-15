Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Price Target to $19.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.
UBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE:UBA opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $656.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
