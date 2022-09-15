Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Price Target to $19.00

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s current price.

UBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NYSE:UBA opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $656.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after buying an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

