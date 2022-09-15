Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $13.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.31) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,149,000 after buying an additional 5,232,371 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 627,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.1 %

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

