Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 520

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.40) to GBX 520 ($6.28) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,675 ($32.32) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $811.43.
Aviva Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.96.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
