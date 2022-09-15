Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,291.67.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $22.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6938 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.