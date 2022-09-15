Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Britvic (LON:BVIC) Target Price to GBX 830

Britvic (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BVIC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,030 ($12.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 960.63 ($11.61).

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 772.50 ($9.33) on Monday. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 716.54 ($8.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 960 ($11.60). The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,755.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 826.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 818.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.50.

Insider Activity at Britvic

Britvic Company Profile

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42), for a total value of £39,569.40 ($47,812.23). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 53 shares of company stock worth $43,944.

(Get Rating)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.