Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €190.00 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

ETR DB1 opened at €172.35 ($175.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €167.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €161.91. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 1 year high of €175.90 ($179.49).

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

