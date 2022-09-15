Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target Cut to €61.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €64.00 ($65.31) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deutsche Post from €63.20 ($64.49) to €56.70 ($57.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €50.50 ($51.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

