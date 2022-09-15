Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

FRA:DTE opened at €19.05 ($19.44) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €18.85 and a 200-day moving average of €18.04. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

