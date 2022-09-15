Dev Protocol Price Down 6.1% This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $369,079.54 and $124.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000088 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008309 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

