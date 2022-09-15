DFSocial Gaming Market Capitalization Achieves $86,316.96 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $86,316.96 and $181.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming. The official website for DFSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaming Throught eh blockchain:DFSocial is the gaming platform where anyone can earn even if you're not a gamer. Users can benefit from sponsoring skilled gamers and keep earning with Staking, Farming, Predictors and many more.On their platforms, any gamer will be able to monetize their skills in monthly organized tournaments. DFSocial Gaming currently supports 10 of the most popular games: League of Legends, Brawl Stars, Valorant, Rocket League & FIFA, CS GO, Poker, Minecraft, Call of Duty, and Chess.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

