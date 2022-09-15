dFuture (DFT) Trading Down 91.4% Over Last Week

dFuture (DFT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, dFuture has traded 91.4% lower against the US dollar. One dFuture coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. dFuture has a total market cap of $4,673.03 and approximately $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dFuture alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030305 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002488 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dFuture Coin Profile

dFuture (DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

Buying and Selling dFuture

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dFuture directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dFuture should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dFuture using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dFuture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dFuture and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.