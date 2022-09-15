DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DHI Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,715,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,736,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

