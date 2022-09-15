DIA Hits Market Capitalization of $30.46 Million (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001873 BTC on major exchanges. DIA has a market cap of $30.46 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIA has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIA alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 948.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.91 or 0.12071117 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00839612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00035218 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DIA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps.August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.