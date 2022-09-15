Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Purchases £149.73 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts bought 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($180.92).
Diaceutics Price Performance
Shares of LON:DXRX opened at GBX 92 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Diaceutics PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.22 ($1.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,300.00.
Diaceutics Company Profile
Read More
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.