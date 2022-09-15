Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Purchases £149.73 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) insider Nick Roberts bought 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($180.92).

Diaceutics Price Performance

Shares of LON:DXRX opened at GBX 92 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Diaceutics PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 87 ($1.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.22 ($1.48). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,300.00.

Get Diaceutics alerts:

Diaceutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.