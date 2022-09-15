Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Javier Ferrán Acquires 217 Shares

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) insider Javier Ferrán bought 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,807 ($46.00) per share, for a total transaction of £8,261.19 ($9,982.10).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán bought 216 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262 ($9,983.08).

On Monday, July 11th, Javier Ferrán bought 234 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,541 ($42.79) per share, for a total transaction of £8,285.94 ($10,012.01).

Diageo Stock Performance

DGE opened at GBX 3,763.50 ($45.47) on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.78 billion and a PE ratio of 2,688.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,781.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,739.09.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. This represents a yield of 1.24%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DGE shares. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,780 ($45.67) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,132 ($49.93).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

