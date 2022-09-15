DIGG Market Cap Achieves $2.48 Million (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. DIGG has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $20,481.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $4,322.88 or 0.21796193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 981.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.56 or 0.10681872 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00836764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035211 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIGG’s official website is badger.finance.

Buying and Selling DIGG

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. Discord | YouTube “

