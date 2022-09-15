DigiByte 1-Day Volume Hits $5.96 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $156.52 million and $5.96 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,648,978,724 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.io. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

