DigiByte 1-Day Volume Hits $5.96 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $156.52 million and $5.96 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Verge (XVG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000222 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,648,978,724 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.io. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
