Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Price Hits $0.0794 on Major Exchanges

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $182,954.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fitness coin can now be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Fitness has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,030.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.26 or 0.07554699 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00832566 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness launched on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,043,472 coins. The official website for Digital Fitness is 360wellness.io/defit. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

