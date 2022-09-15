Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW) Short Interest Up 9,950.0% in August

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHACW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 9,950.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Digital Health Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHACW opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10. Digital Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.45.

About Digital Health Acquisition

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

