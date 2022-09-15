Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $86,524.26 and approximately $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00025694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00297531 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001245 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002461 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023737 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,530,156 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

