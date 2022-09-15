Digitex (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $23,651.36

Digitex (DGTX) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Digitex has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $23,651.36 and $12,678.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012648 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065145 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00076718 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

