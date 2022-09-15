digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI) Short Interest Up 24,400.0% in August

digitiliti, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 24,400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

digitiliti Price Performance

OTCMKTS DIGI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. digitiliti has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers.

