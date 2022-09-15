DigixDAO Achieves Market Cap of $15.13 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $15.13 million and approximately $11.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be purchased for $204.79 or 0.01042276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064345 BTC.

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,874 coins. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

