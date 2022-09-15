DinoSwap (DINO) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

DinoSwap (DINO) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $215,089.74 and approximately $17,134.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 617.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.73 or 0.12504578 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021011 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap was first traded on June 12th, 2021. DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,365,198 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial. The official website for DinoSwap is dinoswap.exchange.

DinoSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.