DinoX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,274.00 (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. DinoX has a total market capitalization of $544,604.55 and approximately $45,274.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DinoX has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One DinoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DinoX Profile

DinoX was first traded on May 20th, 2021. DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official website is dinox.io. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DinoX

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoX is a combat and strategy game in a sandbox environment. A beloved gameplay genre blended with a fan-favorite theme of dinosaurs.Players build dino kingdoms, rally resources to expand, build combative skills to occupy others, and due to the benefits of the metaverse, retain true ownership of the game.DinoX (DNXC) is the currency used for trading DNX eggs, staking, governing, playing the game and fully liquidable on marketplaces (ERC 20).”

