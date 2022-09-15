Dipper Network (DIP) Price Tops $0.0008

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Dipper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the dollar. Dipper Network has a total market cap of $84,098.99 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dipper Network Profile

Dipper Network (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dipper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

