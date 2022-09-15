disBalancer Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market cap of $440,321.71 and $52,976.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About disBalancer

disBalancer launched on April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,441,129 coins. The official website for disBalancer is disbalancer.com. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

