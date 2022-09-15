DISCIPLINA Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. DISCIPLINA has a market cap of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DISCIPLINA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20,163.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00056125 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005456 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00065078 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00076520 BTC.

About DISCIPLINA

DSCPL is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

