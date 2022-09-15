Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Upgraded to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Dno Asa Price Performance
DTNOF opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Dno Asa has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $1.81.
Dno Asa Company Profile
