Doctors Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $833,016.98 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $833,016.98 and approximately $11,310.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030333 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002489 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,819,251 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

