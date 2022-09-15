Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0606 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.04 billion and $332.89 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00297023 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001317 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.20 or 0.03066473 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

