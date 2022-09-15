Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

DOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.41.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$76.63 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$53.39 and a 1 year high of C$83.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.08 billion and a PE ratio of 33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.18%.

In related news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

