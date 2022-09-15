Donut Market Cap Achieves $155,672.26 (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Donut coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $155,672.26 and approximately $545.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 530.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.21 or 0.19199914 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00838264 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020983 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Coin Trading

