DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Guggenheim

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Guggenheim from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.12.

DraftKings stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 20.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

