Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.31

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$26.31 and last traded at C$26.50, with a volume of 4204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DRM shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

