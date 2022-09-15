Drep [new] Hits Market Capitalization of $20.58 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $20.58 million and $2.65 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005469 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00077093 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.