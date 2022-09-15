Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $253,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20.

On Monday, July 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

