Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $253,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20.
- On Monday, July 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00.
Dropbox Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
