Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Insider Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $253,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,022.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, August 16th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $273,410.20.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

