DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Position Trimmed by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in DTE Energy by 25.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $134.05 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day moving average of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

