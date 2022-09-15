DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.68. DURECT shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 389,217 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DURECT Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at DURECT

Institutional Trading of DURECT

In other news, Director Gail J. Maderis purchased 70,307 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 114,704 shares of company stock worth $79,015. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,454,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 53,168 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $232,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 6.1% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 214,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

