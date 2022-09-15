Dynamite Market Capitalization Tops $3,485.67 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Dynamite has a market cap of $3,485.67 and approximately $32,985.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 684.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.12486650 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035228 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite’s total supply is 724,232 coins and its circulating supply is 385,525 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

