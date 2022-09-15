e-Gulden Trading Up 2.9% This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $876,348.68 and $46.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00289491 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001248 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002472 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024443 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,481 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,324 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

