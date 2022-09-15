e-Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and $155,316.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s launch date was March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

e-Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. Telegram | Github | LinkedIn | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

