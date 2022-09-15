Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Trading Down 8.9%

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $86.41 and last traded at $86.46. Approximately 42,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 731,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.53.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.79.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,902,000 after acquiring an additional 156,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,762,000 after acquiring an additional 63,695 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

