easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of easyJet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $653.75.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. easyJet has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

