Ebix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 3,267 call options on the company. This is an increase of 67% compared to the average daily volume of 1,962 call options.

Ebix Stock Performance

Ebix stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $707.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Ebix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBIX shares. TheStreet cut Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Ebix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ebix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ebix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

