Edgeware (EDG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $317,135.00

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $317,135.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,648.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012784 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005469 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064666 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

