EDUCare Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (EKT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $85,066.16 and $1,228.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain.”

