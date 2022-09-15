Edward Christian Glavina Sells 3,373 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total value of C$124,225.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$732,465.10.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GFL opened at C$39.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.14. The stock has a market cap of C$13.57 billion and a PE ratio of -39.82. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of C$31.57 and a 12 month high of C$54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.73%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

