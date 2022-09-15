Einsteinium (EMC2) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,727.00

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $1,727.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00289114 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001259 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002460 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00024348 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,841,329 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

